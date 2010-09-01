Hot Tot: Mom left 1-year-old in hot car while shopping at Kmart

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A 32-year-old mother was arrested for leaving her 1-year-old baby in a car while shopping at Super Kmart.

Danielle Renftle of Amherst, OH was busted after shoppers noticed 1-year-old Tristan Lee Baker in brown Oldsmobile in 90 degree temps on Tuesday around 4 p.m.

The witness contacted the Lorain Police Deparment. Officers arrived on scene and located the child inside of the hot car. Tristan Baker appeared to be asleep with bright red cheeks. Officers attempted to break a window to gain access to the child however the child locks were on. A car unlocking tool was used and officers took the 1-year-old who was sitting in his car seat out the car and to an ambulance standing by.

While officers worked quickly to get the baby out of the steamy car, employees made an announcement over the PA system inside the store for the owner of the vehicle to come outside. Renftle exited the store approximately twenty minutes after the announcements were made, just in time to be arrested as the ambulance was taking her baby to Community Regional Medical Center.

Ice packs were placed on Tristan's body enroute to the hospital, the baby's temperature was just under 100 degrees when he arrived at the medical center.

Lorain Police placed Renftle under arrest for child endangering and was taken to the Lorain County Jail. She was later released after posting a $1,000 bond.

The child's father was contacted by police.

