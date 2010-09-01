43 Forum: Controversial School Plan

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter
CLEVELAND, OH (8/15/10) - Dr. Eugene Sanders CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and I talked about how the district is implementing his still controversial Transformation Plan.
He said many of the teachers that had been fired will more than likely get their jobs back.
He also said concession given by the Cleveland Teachers Union and the closing of 14-schools helped the district reduce it costs by 17-million dollars.
He talked about student ambassadors who will help smooth the way for several high schools that are being combined.
Although, high school students can pick and choose what high school they want to attend, many of the students from the now closed East and South High schools will attend East Tech this fall.
Dr. Sanders says increased security measures have been taken and special attention will be paid to merged schools to keep any trouble from occurring.
He says one of his goals is to increase the graduation rate from its current 54-percent to 75-percent within five years.
The district has about 50-thousand students right now. Dr. Sanders says CMSD is counting on money from 'Race To The Top', a federally funded education fund. Ohio is among several states in the running for the funding. School starts on Thursday, August 26th, 2010.
For more information click HERE or call (216) 574-8000.
©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.
A few dozen students from Lakewood High School, along with adult chaperones, are going to Washington, D.C. to attend Saturday's March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.More >>
A few dozen students from Lakewood High School, along with adult chaperones, are going to Washington, D.C. to attend Saturday's March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.More >>
The annual Indoor Amusement Park at the I-X Center kicks off Friday, with stricter security protocols in place following several violent incidents at the attraction last year.More >>
The annual Indoor Amusement Park at the I-X Center kicks off Friday, with stricter security protocols in place following several violent incidents at the attraction last year.More >>
Lucia Innocenzi and her daughter, Adrianna, will be on the South Lawn of the White House for the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll.More >>
Lucia Innocenzi and her daughter, Adrianna, will be on the South Lawn of the White House for the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
It was the Cleveland area story that caught the attention of nationally known author and speaker John Graden; Rachel Gattuso, of Massillon, shared her heart-wrenching story of being bullied as a little girl.More >>
It was the Cleveland area story that caught the attention of nationally known author and speaker John Graden; Rachel Gattuso, of Massillon, shared her heart-wrenching story of being bullied as a little girl.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>