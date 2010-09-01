Cleveland Police report fatal shooting in Slavic Village

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man was murdered in Slavic Village late Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 6000 block of Park Avenue.

According to Cleveland Fourth District police, they were called to the scene for shots fired. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground next to a silver Honda Accord.

The victim had multiple gun shot wounds and his pockets were pulled out. The silver Honda Accord was shot up as well.

Cleveland Police say the victim, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead on scene.

There are no arrests at this time.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses show the suspect going through the Honda after the victim was shot.

