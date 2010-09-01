19 Action News gets action in McDonald's wallet theft

MADISON TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO)- Police are looking for the loser who stole a woman's wallet at a Lake County McDonald's.

MADISON TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News gets almost immediate action for the Madison Township Police Department!

Tuesday, at 19 Action News First at Four, viewers saw surveillance pictures of a female suspect wanted for stealing a mother's wallet at the McDonald's last Sunday.

Police say by 5 p.m., they had gotten several phone calls with the woman's name - Dawn Brininger - and by 6 p.m., Brininger had turned herself in.

