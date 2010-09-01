Cuyahoga County Coroner identifies body found in Cuyahoga River

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Coroner has identified the body of a male found floating in the Cuyahoga River.

57-year-old John Simmett was found floating in the river by passengers aboard the Goodtime III river boat Sunday afternoon.

According to the coroner, the manner of death is still undetermined, but the cause of death is blunt impact to the extremities.

Lakewood Police say they had a warrant for the Lakewood man's arrest on a felonious assault charge.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.