Funeral services Wednesday for slain mother, donations welcomed

CLEVELAND,OH (WOIO) - Visitation hours will be held Wednesday evening for the 21-year-old mother who was gunned down while walking early Sunday morning.

Kari Myers was shot to death on West 95th Street while walking with her boyfriend.

She leaves behind a two-year-old son.

There have been no arrests.

Visitation is from 6pm-9pm at the Donelon Funeral home at 15408 Triskett.

Funeral mass Thursday at 9:30am at St. Coleman.

Kari's father asks if anyone can help pay for the funeral, please call Donelon Funeral Home.

