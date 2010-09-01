Free Flow: Heavily-trafficked I-90 bridge back in business after morning closure

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH (WOIO) - Developing news surrounding the closure of a heavily-trafficked interstate bridge.

The I-90 eastbound bridge over I-271 bridge reopened before 3:30PM Wednesday afternoon.

This, after ODOT closed the bridge early Wednesday morning for emergency inspections after an engineer noticed the bridge had shifted during routine maintenance.

A movement this slight would go unnoticed by drivers passing over the structure, but ODOT safety experts decided to take traffic off the overpass until further analysis could be completed.

Crews have been working since July 12th to replace the I-90 eastbound overpass crossing I-271, as part of a $1.9 million project in Willoughby Hills. The entire project is expected to be complete on, or around, October 31, 2010.

ODOT released this statement late Wednesday afternoon concerning the closure:

Safety experts evaluated the I-90 eastbound overpass crossing I-271 in Willoughby Hills, following concerns raised this morning about the temporary construction supports of the structure. The temporary support is needed - as planned and designed - to stabilize the structure during the phased construction.

This morning ODOT engineers detected a minor deflection of the structure caused by settling of the soil beneath temporary construction supports, which is difficult to accurately predict. A movement this slight would go unnoticed by drivers passing over the structure, but ODOT safety experts decided to take traffic off the overpass until an analysis could be completed.

ODOT alerted motorists of the closure and reopening via ODOT's Cleveland Twitter page at ODOT_Cleveland.

