Sex Chat: Evangelist indicted for sexually explicit online communication with 15-Year-Old girl

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Bill Mason announced that Rodney Stewart, 43, of Broadview Heights, was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and possessing criminal tools. Arraignment is scheduled for September 2, 2010.

Between June 2010 and August 2010, Stewart sent sexually explicit chats, some of which were sent using Yahoo Messenger, as well as e-mails to whom he thought was a 15-year-old female. He communicated during chats numerous times about his desire to travel and/or for the 15-year-old female to meet him. Stewart also sent a picture to the female exposing his genitalia using a webcam. Franklin County Sheriff's Office, an Ohio ICAC member, conducted the investigation.

On August 20, 2010, Ohio ICAC executed a search warrant at Stewart's Broadview Heights residence with assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Ohio ICAC members Broadview Heights Police Department, Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, and Metro Park Rangers. The search warrant revealed an external hard drive, wireless router, Acer laptop, Acer Aspire laptop, two thumb drives, cameras, four weapons including two handguns and two shotguns. Stewart was arrested August 20, 2010, due to his scheduled out-of-state itinerary for his ministry work as an evangelist.

