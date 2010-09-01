Terminal Tower Observation Deck open weekends in September, October

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Beginning, Saturday September 4, 2010 and continuing through Sunday, October 31, 2010, the general public will once again have the opportunity to go up to The Terminal Tower Observation Deck, and experience the breathtaking views of Downtown from this magnificent Cleveland landmark.

The Observation Deck was first reopened to the public on weekends during July and August of 2010. The tours were sold out each weekend and demand was so great that we decided to again open the Observation Deck for tours.

The Observation Deck sits on the 42nd floor of the Terminal Tower and was closed after September 11th, 2001. Since that time, Forest City Enterprises has completed approximately 40 million dollars in both exterior and interior renovations of the Terminal Tower, with work being completed in January of this year.

The interior of the Observation Deck has been restored to resemble a more original period of the 1930's and 40's. After careful examination of old designs, photographs and newspaper clippings, the Tower today looks much like it did the day it opened 80 years ago, with many of the original features having been either restored or recreated. Checkered floors, exposed radiators, circular lights and railings in front of the windows, which create a sense that people are leaning over to look out from the Tower, are just some of the renovations that took place. The heating and cooling system was upgraded to a more modern system and new eco-friendly windows and elevators throughout the Tower were installed.

According to Stephen Bir, General Manager for Forest City Enterprises, "As many cities across the U.S. begin to open up their observation decks again, it was only fitting that Cleveland do the same. Furthermore he added, "there is no other place in downtown at this elevation that the public can go up and see everything from Lake Erie to the Cuyahoga River. "

