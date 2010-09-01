Euclid family desperate for information on missing, mentally challenged teen

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - A local family is desperate to find their missing teenage son.

18-year-old Demontailus Clarke graduated from Euclid High School in the spring and was registering for classes at Tri-C when he vanished.

The teen - who stands 6'3 tall and weighs 320 pounds - is mentally challenged.

"It's very, very hard...very hard," said Clarke's mother, Millerine. "I can't sleep, I can't eat or anything. D-man, I love you and if you hear me or see me, please call somebody call anybody. We love you baby, please come home."

He was last seen wearing a red white and blue striped shirt and jeans. Family members say Clarke also has asthma and does not have his medication on him.

"He's a good kid, he's a big jolly Santa Claus," said Clarke's father, Phil Barnes. "He's actually never been in any trouble at school."

Anyone with information on Clarke's whereabouts is urged to contact the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234.

