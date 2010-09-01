Canton Soldier killed supporting Operation Enduring Freedom

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The Department of Defense announced the deaths of five soldiers who were supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.

They died Aug. 30 in the Arghandab River Valley, Afghanistan, of wounds suffered when insurgents attacked their unit with an improvised explosive device. All were based at Fort Carson, Colo.

Among those killed, Canton native Staff Sgt. Kevin J. Kessler. The 32-yera-old was assigned to the 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

No word on when Kessler's body will return home.

