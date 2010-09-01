Hot Wheels: Mother of the year gets loaded, drives kids to school

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) - A Medina Township woman slapped with a slew of charges after she allegedly got rocked and then tried to drive her youngsters to school.

Cops pulled Alexa Guzman over on Monday morning after an astute resident noticed Guzman driving erratically.

The 35-year-old mother had stuffed her mouth full of gum, making it difficult for her to speak with officers. Despite trying to mask the smell, officers did pick up on the odor of alcohol.

19 Action News has learned Guzman had a blood alcohol level of over 0.3%. The legal limit to operate a vehicle in Ohio is 0.08%.

Cops took Guzman's eldest daughter to school before taking Guzman and her other child to the police station.

She was charged charged with OVI and child endangering.

19 Action News has learned that Guzman is also facing charges for fleeing the scene of an accident prior to her drunk driving arrest. She is accused of plowing across a number of residential tree lawns before crashing into a mailbox on North Huntington Street. She is accused of then fleeing the scene.

Guzman was charged with failure to control and failure to stop in that incident.

No word on when Guzman will appear in court at this time.

