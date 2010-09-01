Dead End: Police kill Discovery Channel suspect & at least three hostages are safe

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - A hostage situation at the headquarters of the Discovery Channel in Maryland is over.

Police in Silver Spring shot and killed James Lee.

The gunman, identified as James Lee, was killed by police following four hours of negotiations.

None of the hostages were hurt.

Police said Lee had canisters strapped to his chest and back.

Cops have not confirmed if the canisters were a bomb.

During the standoff 1,900 employees were evacuated from the building in addition to the company's on-site daycare center.

For at least two years 43 year old Lee called for protests against the Discovery Channel.

He was arrested and found guilty of disorderly conduct for a protest outside of Discovery's headquarters in 2008.

