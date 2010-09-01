Lose the Key: Mother who fatally beat 5-year-old son sent to prison

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother who pleaded guilty in her little boy's beating death was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

Angel Glass will spend the next 36-years to life behind bars.

On October 23rd, 2009, 24-year-old Glass hit her 5-year-old son with a hair brush and then began to hit him with a belt, because the boy did not listen when Glass told him to get into the corner.

He later died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck, trunk and extremities. The boy suffered abrasions and contusions to his forehead, nose and cheeks. He also had older injuries covering his body including fractured wrists.

