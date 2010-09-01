Break-Ups: How do you spell divorce...F-A-C-E-B-O-O-K!

Social networking is infiltrating nearly every element of our society.

No doubt online flirting and friending has lead to some break ups and now it's affecting the way we divorce.

According to one law firm, a growing percentage of new divorce petitions contain references to Facebook.

And divorce attorneys are now using it to get better settlements and settle custody disputes.

"It can be used in that you can confront someone. Say well Mr. Smith says right here on your Facebook page that you went to Las Vegas last week when you were supposed to be at a seminar in Twinsburg," said Atty. Alice Rickel.

Attorney Rickel also says it's not just about proving someone's been cheating.

"They're spending money on different purchases, then bragging about it on Facebook. Then the spouse looks up the husband's Facebook page and finds that he is spending money. It's not just about sex, it's also about marital waste or marital expenditures," said Atty. Alice Rickel.

One Westlake woman used Facebook proof in her divorce when she found out her husband had a second life and a second wife.

Attorney Rickel offers a bit of advice: if you are married, you may want to avoid posting comments on the profiles of people who are of the opposite sex, especially if the messages are flirty or sexually oriented.

Bottom line, when your marriage is about to end be careful what you post and who you friend.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.