Fantasia's album debuts at #1

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After a couple of weeks of drama and sympathy, Fantasia's "Back to Me" album debuted at #1.

Driven by the success 'Bittersweet', "Back to Me" has sold over 117,000 copies since its release topping the Billboard's R&B Albums chart and coming in at #2 on Billboard's Hot 200.

This marks Fantasia's first #1 R&B album "Free Yourself" debuted at #2 and "Fantasia" entered at #3.

Her single "Bittersweet" is also #1 on the R&B singles charts.

By the way, season two of "Fantasia For Real" on VH1 is set to air September 19th.

