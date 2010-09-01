Heartless: Worthless men face charges in connection to elderly neighbor's death

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - Charges have been filed against the neighbors of an 83-year-old.

Prosecutors hit two heartless men with Involuntary Manslaughter charges and that's just the start.

Michael Debartolo and Steven Kerr also charged for stealing a $100,000 from the woman, too.

It all came to light when Tessa Carnegie went to the Cleveland Clinic and died.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say Carnegie, who died in '08, lived in Lakewood.

Debartolo and his roommate, Steven Kerr, lived next door and although Debartolo was her caretaker he didn't feed her enough or give her medicine.

Cops say the useless men wrote checks with the Carnegie's money and even opened credit cards in her name after she died.

Neighbors say they knew something wasn't right.

"They would keep her up in that apartment two-to-three months at a time."

"This is a case a classic case of not only elder abuse but financial exploitation," Brett Kyker, Asst. Cuyahoga Co. Prosecutor.

