Buggy Crash: Pregnant woman dies from injuries after giving birth

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A woman who went into early labor following a buggy accident Wednesday evening has died just days after giving birth to her child.

Barbara Kauffman was a passenger in the buggy when she was ejected. She was life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center where doctors successfully delivered her baby early. She sustained multiple head injuries and died from those injuries Sunday.

Eight people were injured when a Jeep and the buggy collided in Parkman Township Wednesday evening around 6:30PM on State Route 88.

Police tell 19 Action News 31-year-old Julie Pirtz was high on drugs and behind the wheel of the Jeep when she rear-ended the buggy.

30-year-old Christopher Kauffman was driving the buggy, and had seven passengers. All sustained injuries. No word on the condition of the other victims at this time.

Pirtz and her passenger were treated and released from Geauga Hospital. She's been cited for OVI and assured clear distance.

The crash remains under investigation, more charges could be coming.

