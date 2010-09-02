32-inch sharp LCD-TVs recalled due to risk of injury

(WOIO) - An important nationwide recall is urging people to put down their remote and check out their TV. Thousands of Sharp 32-inch LCD TVs are being recalled due to risk of injury.

Name of Product: Sharp 32-inch LCD-TVs

Units: About 9,000

Manufacturer: Sharp Electronics Corporation, of Mahwah, N.J.

Hazard: The TV stand's neck support can break and cause the TV to tip-over, posing a risk of injury to the consumer.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Description: This recall involves Sharp 32-inch LCD-TVs with model number LC-32SB28UT. The model number, serial number and manufacture dates of March 2010 through April 2010, are printed on a label on the back of the unit. Serial numbers included in the recall are:

Serial Number Range 0028 32837 through 0028 35190 0048 57501 through 0048 59020 0048 61401 through 0048 64020 0048 72001 through 0048 78800

No other model or serial number is included in this recall.

Sold by: Major retail stores nationwide from March 2010 through August 2010 for about $550.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately contact Sharp to arrange for a free replacement stand neck support.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Sharp at (800) 291-4289 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.sharpusa.com