Slow cookers recalled due to fire hazard; sold exclusively at Kohl's

(WOIO) - 25,000 slow cookers are involved in a recall due to the possibility of the cooker's control panel overheating and melting.

Name of Product: Slow Cookers

Units: About 25,000

Importer/Distributor: Sensio Inc. of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Hazard: The slow cooker's control panel can overheat and melt, posing a fire hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: Sensio has received 60 reports of the control panels of the slow cookers smoking, melting and sparking and three reports of panels catching fire. Fourteen incidents resulted in minor damage to countertops. No injuries have been reported.

Description: This recall involves the Bella Kitchen 5-quart programmable slow cookers. Only slow cookers with model number WJ-5000DE and date codes 0907 or 0909 are included in this recall. The slow cookers are black and "Bella Kitchen" is marked on the control panel. The model number and the four-digit date code are printed on a label on the underside.

Sold exclusively at: Kohl's Department stores from July 2009 through December 2009 for between $20 and $40.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the slow cooker immediately, unplug it and contact Sensio for information on receiving a full refund.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Sensio toll-free at (888) 296-9675 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.acbpromotions.com/sensiorecall