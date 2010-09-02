No Barking: Restrictions now in place for downtown game day parking

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Here we go, Brownies, here we go!

Cleveland is gearing up for tonight's big preseason game against the Bears, and even if you're not going to the game, downtown parking could still pose a problem.

Restrictions are now in place for each home game, despite the day of the week.

Browns fans should look for the bright neon "no parking" signs about three hours before the game, and two hours after the game is over.

Any car parked in a restricted zone will be towed and impounded, and you'll have to pay a bundle to get it back.

Cleveland police encourage carpooling and the use of public transportation to and from Cleveland Brown's Stadium.

Also, this year an increase for each parking spot in the Muni Lot on South Marginal Road.

