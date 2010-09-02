Young mother killed during botched robbery on Cleveland's Westside laid to rest

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Funeral services were held Thursday morning for a young mother slain during a botched robbery on the city's Westside.

21-year-old Kari Myers was shot to death on West 95th early Sunday morning while walking with her boyfriend. Myers leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

The funeral mass was held at St. Coleman.

If anyone would like to make a donation to help Kari's family pay for funeral expenses, please call Donelon Funeral Home.

No one has been arrested in Kari's murder at this time.

