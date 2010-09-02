Gospel Goon: Evangelist pleads not guilty to dirty online sex talk

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Evangelist accused of talking dirty to whom he believed to be a teenage girl answered to a judge on Thursday morning.

43-year-old Rodney Stewart also sent a picture to the so-called female exposing his genitalia using a webcam. The 15-year-old girl was actually an undercover Franklin County Sheriffs Deputy.

"He talked about traveling to meet the mother and daughter to have sex and to have a relationship," Prosecutor Frankie Goldberg.

After three months of chatting online with the police officer sheriff's deputies searched Stewart's home and confiscated his computer equipment.

Stewart pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His bond was set at $25,000 dollars.

The judge also ruled that Stewart must remain in Cuyahoga County.

