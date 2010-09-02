Cleveland's Medical Mart receives 32nd signed letter of intent for permanent showrooms

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Medical Mart & Convention Center announced that it has received its 32nd signed letter of intent (LOI) for permanent showroom tenants in the Medical Mart, along with 16 LOIs for conferences, conventions, and trade shows. Both numbers represent significant LOI increases from a June announcement highlighting 24 permanent showrooms and 12 conferences, conventions, and trade shows.

"The Medical Mart concept is resonating strongly with medical manufacturers and suppliers," said Mark Falanga, MMPI senior vice president. "Knowledgeable industry leaders have also responded enthusiastically about displaying their products in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, the nation's medical capital and a globally-recognized center for medical innovation and technology."

Cleveland Medical Mart & Convention Center, headquartered in the Penton Media Building in downtown Cleveland, is scheduled to break ground later this year with an opening date in 2013.

"The rapidly-growing number of signed letters of intent showcases a belief in this center for medical education and innovation, integrating world-class trade show and conference facilities with permanent showrooms in a single structure designed specifically for the medical industry," said Falanga. "Cleveland Medical Mart & Convention Center represents a new concept for the medical industry but is based on the successful MMPI business model as the world's largest owner and operator of showroom buildings and trade show facilities."

Cleveland MMCC will bring physicians, nurses, technicians, and other medical professionals to one location with facilities designed to host continuing medical education programs, conferences, and conventions alongside permanent showrooms. The integrated showroom model will create economic efficiencies and operational savings for permanent showroom tenants and will provide additional conference programming and exhibitor opportunities.

© 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.