Beep, Beep!: Cleveland ranks 37th on America’s best drivers report

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Allstate Insurance Company has released its sixth annual Allstate America's Best Drivers Report.

The report ranks America's 200 largest cities, by population, to identify which cities have the safest drivers in terms of car collision frequency, according to Allstate data. In the 2010 report, Cleveland ranks as the 37th-safest driving city, which marks a drop from its 29th-safest ranking in 2009. [Check out the entire list HERE]

According to this year's report, the average driver in Cleveland will experience an auto collision every 10.8 years, which is 7.5% less likely than the national average of 10 years.

"With a top 50 ranking in our report, Cleveland drivers have continued to help keep America's roadways safer," said Thomas Clarkson, Allstate Insurance field vice president. "We salute Cleveland's best drivers and recognize their safe driving skills, which make all of our communities safer places to live, work and raise families."

