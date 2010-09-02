Help Coming: Red Cross deploys Cleveland's emergency response vehicle to aid potential Earl victims

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Red Cross is taking the threat of Hurricane Earl very seriously.

They are staging their emergency response vehicles from all over the nation.

All large, Ohio chapters with an emergency response vehicle - like the Cleveland chapter -have been deployed.

The Ohio units are sent to Massachusetts.

Two volunteers from the Firelands Chapter in Sandusky left early Thursday morning with the Cleveland emergency response vehicle.

They are stocked with clean-up kits and food.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.