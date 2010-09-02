Downtown construction project breathes new life into former National City building

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Construction cranes are a great sign of a healthy downtown.

Unfortunately, we don't see them in downtown Cleveland very often, so the one on East Sixth and Short Vincent stands out.

The crane is part of a project taking place in the old National City building.

"It's caused some inconvenience for closing off the street, a little bit," said Phil Ozan of Neshkin Construction. "Overall, everyone has been easy to work with. We let the businesses in the area know, but it is difficult to have a 200 ton crane sitting in the middle of East Sixth."

A marketing company, Rosetta, is moving jobs downtown from their suburban offices and crews are completely re-making the top five floors of the building. But most interesting is that the crane is being used to add a penthouse on the top of the building.

Total construction time could take up to six months, but it wont be long before downtown is infused with about 400 new workers.

The crane will be gone within the next week, but will return near the end of the project to raise roof top units.

Rosetta specializes in services including electronic marketing, social media, web site design and market research. The agency's clients include Microsoft, OfficeMax, Marriott Hotels, T-Mobile, Johnson & Johnson and handbag designer Coach.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.