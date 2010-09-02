Sick Chick: Perv cops plea in one of Summit County's worst child porn cases

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced on Thursday that 32-year-old Stephennie Murphy pleaded guilty late Wednesday afternoon to two counts of Rape, felonies of the first degree, and two counts of Endangering Children, felonies of the second degree.

Murphy was sentenced by Judge Mary Rowlands to 50-years to life in prison.

Murphy's plea reflects her involvement in the ongoing sexual abuse of four children under the age of 13.

Murphy's co-defendant and companion, 37-year-old James Winland, pleaded guilty on May 5th and was sentenced to 50-years to life. Winland also possessed a large amount of child pornography.

