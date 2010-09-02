Pump Pain: Labor Day motorists can expect pain at the pump

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Motorists hitting the road this Labor Day weekend may see an unpleasant surprise at the pump before leaving town.

The price for a gallon of regular self-serve gasoline is increasing to $2.79 in Michigan, $2.75 in Ohio, $2.75 in Indiana, $2.75 in areas of Minnesota, $2.75-$2.79 in Kentucky, $2.79 in West Virginia, and $2.85-$2.89 in parts of Illinois.

Motorists should expect gasoline prices to climb quickly in these areas as the day progresses to the prices listed above. For some gasoline stations this will mean increasing prices as much as 35-cents per gallon compared to this morning's prices.

Motorists can blame an upbeat jobless report last week for curbing the recent downturn in oil and gasoline futures. Another factor for the hike is that stations are eager to take advantage of the many motorists driving for the holiday weekend. Prices can be expected to fall over the weekend, but will likely remain above the current national average of $2.69/g.

