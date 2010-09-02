Copper Crook: Astute security guard busts brainiac

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - An Akron security guard credited for thwarting a would-be copper crook.

A security guard at Ohio Knife and Grinding alerted police after he noticed a man carrying a duffel bag climbing through the business window around 2:30AM Thursday.

Police found the thug - 29-year-old Donald Bragg - hiding in the rafters of the business. Officers found the duffel bag containing bolt cutters and a saw.

Bragg told cops he broke into the business to steal copper, and was charged with breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools.

