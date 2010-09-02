President Obama headed to Cleveland

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - President Obama will make two stops next week to talk about the economy and one will be right here in Cleveland.

He will kick off Labor Day week on Monday with remarks at the Laborfest event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He will then travel to Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday where he will deliver remarks on the economy.

On Friday, the President will hold a press conference at the White House.

