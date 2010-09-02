Bad Disguise: Wigged out thief robs Fifth/Third Bank

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

Rocky River, OH (WOIO) - Cops in Rocky River are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Police say the thief entered Fifth/Third Bank on Detroit Road just after 2PM and handed the teller a note.

No weapon was ever shown and its not known how much money he got away with.

The crook is described as a white male in his 40's with olive color skin. Police say his height is average and he was wearing an auburn color shoulder length wig with flipped curls, a thick spikey salt-n-pepper moustache, dark sunglasses, a dark blue button down collar shirt over a white t-shirt, and possibly shorts.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers.

