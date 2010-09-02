DDIW: Hanky Tanky Hanger

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - If you don't have enough closet space or are just a little messy..there's a product called the Hanky Tanky Hanger that's supposed to help organize and quadruple the space you have for your clothing.

But you ask Danielle, Does it Work.

We'll see whether the company should just, hang it up.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.