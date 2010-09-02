On Tape: Browns great Bernie Kosar's new Internet video has nothing to do with football

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Browns QB great Bernie Kosar has a new hit video on the Internet, but we're guessing he's not real happy about it.

It looks like he ran right into a motorcycle cop.

The YouTube video just surfaced which apparently shows Bernie Kosar on W. 6th Street just after he hit that bike cop.

The video shows a Range Rover facing the wrong direction with a police motorcycle right beside it.

Public records show Bernie Kosar was charged with making an illegal u-turn and failure to control his vehicle on August 15th on W. 6th St.

If you'de like to take a look, CLICK HERE.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.