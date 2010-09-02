CSPA votes in favor of cost-saving measures

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The City of Akron announced this afternoon that the Civil Service Personnel Association (CSPA) has agreed on two cost-saving measures in voting done earlier today.

Monday, August 30, the union reached a tentative agreement following nearly two weeks of mid-term bargaining with the City. Today it took a vote among its membership.

CSPA represents more than 340 City of Akron employees engaged in clerical, administrative, non-managerial and customer service positions. Their vote was 69 percent in favor of taking an additional 12 furlough hours in 2010 and for deferring 2010 longevity benefits until 2012.

Mayor Don Plusquellic said he appreciates the sacrifices being made by CSPA members. "These are challenging times and the circumstances are extraordinary in many ways. Because of that, we are asking a lot of our employees and greatly appreciate the sacrifices made by so many dedicated workers. Every bit helps."

Union President Chuck Victor said, "The Committee and I appreciate that during these difficult economic times, the membership came together in a show of support for the membership as a whole."

