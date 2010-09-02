School agreements ratified

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two more Cleveland Metropolitan School District unions have ratified agreements with CMSD.

Local 407, representing bus drivers and attendants and Local 1199, representing secretaries, cleaners and food service workers new agreements include compensation components that, at a minimum, met the District's 4.62% wage reduction goal. All parties agreed to increased monthly contributions for the employee health care plan.

Local 701, representing assistant custodians, bus mechanics, laborers and safety and security, have a Tentative Agreement which still needs to be voted on by the union's membership.

The District continues its work to balance a projected $52.8 million deficit for the 2010-2011 school year. In mid-March, district officials announced a 4.62% wage reduction that impacted all 308 at-will and non-union employees, totaling nearly $1.1 million in savings. Principals and assistant principals have also agreed to a wage reduction, totaling $919,904.

"As I've said before, if we all give up a little we can save a lot," said Dr. Eugene Sanders, Cleveland schools CEO. "The District's budget deficit is not a central office problem or a school building problem, it's a CMSD problem and we must collectively contribute to the resolution. These unions have set a selfless example that we're hopeful our remaining union partners will follow."

The ratified agreements are scheduled to be presented to the Cleveland Board of Education at the Tuesday, September 14 board meeting. The meeting will be held at the CMSD administration building, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.