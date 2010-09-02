Shooter accused in Saturday morning murder still on the run

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cops in Cleveland are still searching for the thug who shot Marvin Tomkins to death early Saturday morning.

According to police the 24-year-old was murdered around 1 AM in the 74-hundred block of Dudley Avenue.

Police say after being shot Tompkins made his way to a nearby home, said he had been shot and gave them his cell phone to call police.

Tompkins then collapsed on the floor.

He died at Metro.

If you have any information about this incident to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464 or call Crime Stoppers.

