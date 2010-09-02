Foolish?: T.I. and Tiny arrested

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - T.I. and his wife, Tameeka "Tiny" Cottle, were arrested in Hollywood Wednesday night on suspicion of possessing methamphetamines.

It's also being reported that there may have been some purple "sizzurp" in the styrofoam cups found in the car they were in.

According to a spokeswoman for the L. A. County Sheriff's Department, deputies pulled over the rapper's Maybach after he made an illegal U-turn on Sunset Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

Cops say there was a strong smell of marijuana coming out of car so they conducted a search.

Police found a controlled substance which is now believed to be pills resembling Ecstasy.

The arrest comes just five months after T. I was released from prison on weapons charges.

Federal officials are in the process of determining whether or not to revoke T. I.'s probation due to his arrest.

