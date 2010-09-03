Kia Motors issues recall for Soul, Sorento vehicles due to fire hazard

(WOIO) - South Korea's No. 2 automaker Kia Motors said on Friday that it had started a recall of some Soul and Sorento vehicles sold worldwide because of a fire hazard.

The recall, which began on September 1, would affect a combined 35,000 vehicles in the United States and 21,000 units in South Korea, a spokesperson in Seoul said.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday that Kia planned to recall a total 35,185 Soul and Sorento units because of wiring problems that could cause fires.

U.S. regulators also launched a probe into possible steering defects in Soul vehicles.