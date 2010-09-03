It's Earl: Hurricane Earl Batters Outer Banks, Roars Up the East Coast

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Hurricane Earl makes its way along the Eastern Seaboard, its first strike, North Carolina's coast.

It's expected to push Northeast all throughout the day where high winds and heavy rain are expected.



Earl's not expected to directly make landfall until Canada, but all along the eastern seaboard hurricane watches and warnings were in effect days before the storm.

Maryland and North Carolina declared a state of emergency. There are 81 National Guard troops activated, 150 more on standby.

In the next two days, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates around 26 million people from North Carolina to Maine could feel Earl's effects.

