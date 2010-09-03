Senator Voinovich to be honored by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - U.S. Senator George V. Voinovich (R-Ohio) will be honored at a reception at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland on Friday.

Sen. Voinovich has been involved in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since the beginning, and the reception honors the senator for his work to bring the museum to Cleveland and revitalize the downtown area.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officials will thank Sen. Voinovich for his work by surprising him with the unveiling of the Voinovich Atrium at the Rock Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins at 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the reception's ticket sales will benefit the museum's mission programs.

