Celebration continues, grand openings of four new CMSD schools

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - This week, hundreds of Cleveland Metropolitan School District students and teachers will celebrate the official grand openings of four new CMSD schools- Thomas Jefferson, George Washington Carver, Willson and Euclid Park.

When the doors opened on August 26 for the start of the school year, students walked the hallways of their brand new, state-of-the-art facilities for the first time. Now, students will get the opportunity to have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, commemorating the opening and unique flare of their new school.

On Tuesday, Thomas Jefferson kicked the week of celebration off with an international grand opening, celebrating the more than 14 languages and cultures represented by the school's student body. The remaining three grand opening dates and times are below:

Euclid Park

17914 Euclid Avenue

Friday, September 3 at 11AM

