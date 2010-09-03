Labor Day: Check out local events

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Looking for something to do this holiday weekend? There are a plethora of Labor Day events for you and your family to enjoy! Tell us about the Labor Day event happening in your town. EMAIL US NOW!

Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6:

CLEVELAND NATIONAL AIR SHOW AT BURKE LAKEFRONT

The Cleveland National Air Show, held each Labor Day weekend along the shores of Lake Erie in downtown Cleveland, combines educational exhibits with thrilling fly-bys and tactical demonstrations by exciting air teams, frequently including the famous "Blue Angels." Begun in 1964, the Cleveland Air Show has become one of the city's Labor Day traditions. The 2010 dates are September 4-6.

TASTE OF CLEVELAND AT THE TIME WARNER AMPHITHEATRE AT TOWER CITY

The "Taste of Cleveland" festival is a Northeast Ohio Labor Day tradition. Begun in 1995, the downtown event features food samples from 30 area restaurants, diners, cafes, and bistros as well as Ohio wine and beer tastes. There's also live music, kid's activities, and lots of fun. The event is held at the Time-Warner Cable Amphitheater; the 2010 dates are September 3-6.

Friday, September 3 11am to 11pm FREE UNTIL 3PM general admission

Saturday, September 4 Noon to 11pm FREE UNTIL 3PM general admission

Sunday, September 5 Noon to 11pm FREE UNTIL 3PM general admission

Monday, September 6 (Labor Day) Noon to 8pm DOLLAR DAY! $1 general admission all day

THE 6th ANNUAL TASTE OF HUDSON

The Taste of Hudson is returning for its 6th year to historic Downtown Hudson, Ohio for a two-day celebration of food and fun. Sunday and Monday, September 5 & 6, 2010 will be another Labor Day weekend to remember as you leisurely stroll amongst acres of delectable food, music, entertainment, fine arts, family and children's fun, luxury cars and the great specialty and boutique shops and stores that make downtown Hudson such a unique experience. The 2009 Taste of Hudson attracted over 30,000 food and fun loving patrons, making The Taste one of the biggest, and most successful events ever held in the entire region. Join us this Labor Day Weekend and experience The Taste. Please make your plans to visit our community during 2010 Taste of Hudson. Experience the best of the Western Reserve!

Date: September 5 & 6, 2010

Festival Hours: Sun 12-8 & Monday 11-6

OKTOBERFEST AT THE CUYAHOGA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS IN BEREA

The Labor Day Oktoberfest committee delivers a 4-day blockbuster event Labor Day weekend.

September 3rd-6th - Free parking! Kids 12 and under get in for free. Adult tickets are $8 dollars.

Fri-5pm-midnight. Sat-12-12. Sunday 12-2. Monday 12-9.

EUCLID LABOR DAY PARADE

Under the theme of "Jobs, Jobs, Jobs; Buy Union, Buy Local," the North Shore AFL-CIO is anticipating a great Labor Parade in Euclid, Ohio on September 4th. "This year we're pulling all the stops to provide the best parade ever," said Harriet Applegate, the organization's Executive Secretary. "We want to provide a platform for our union affiliates and friends to spring into action on a number of important issues facing Labor organizations throughout the State."

A full slate of Dem hopefuls have agreed to share the co-Grand Marshal honors. Heading the list is Gov. Ted Strickland followed by Lee Fisher, Rich Cordray, Kevin Boyce, David Pepper and Maryellen O'Shaughnessy along with Lakewood's Mayor Ed. Fitzgerald.

The 2010 Labor Parade is slated to step off in Euclid Saturday, September 4. According to Applegate, the Parade provides "a perfect opportunity to showcase Labor's commitment to jobs." She added that the event also "provides an occasion for our membership and friends to celebrate the values of hard work and collective action."

Immediately after the Parade, the organization will host a "Labor Celebration" with food and family entertainment at Euclid's Lakefront Sims Park.

GEAUGA COUNTY FAIR

Runs through Labor Day weekend

Fair Hours:

Fairgrounds open 8:00 a.m. – midnight

Exhibit Halls open 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Rides open daily noon – midnight

Note: Livestock exhibits close at 6:00 p.m. on Monday

Daily Gate Admission:

Adults: $7.00

Kids 12 & under: free

Free parking at fairgrounds

• Over 2,000 Animals

• Rides Open Daily

• Music by Geauga County Fair Band

• Exhibit Halls

• Hundreds of Commercial Displays & Vendors

• Fantastic Fair Food

• Exciting Games

• Shows



SUMMER SALUTE TO ORANGE

Sunday, September 5th. The fun begins at 5:30PM and ends with a spectacular fireworks show at dusk.

LARCHMERE SIDEWALK SALE

Larchmere Boulevard's annual Labor Day weekend sidewalk sale will take place from 10AM-5PM on Sept. 4, offering patrons the opportunity to stroll along this historic Cleveland street and shop for bargain-priced merchandise.

Get more information HERE

15th FIRST NIGHT AKRON

The 15-year Celebration of First Night Akron at the Artwalk in Downtown Akron kicks off Sept. 4 from 5-10PM. The celebration will introduce the commemorative admission button art and events planned for the 15 Year Celebration.

For more information HERE

