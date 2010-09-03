Fire Wall: Flames ravage home in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A fire in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood ravaged a home on Muriel Avenue overnight.

Flames sparked shortly after 12:30AM in the occupied two-story house. The fire gutted the second floor.

No one was injured, but the Red Cross was called to the scene to assist three adults.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the devastating fire.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.