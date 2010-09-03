Shots Fired: Veteran police officer opens fire on knife-wielding man

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

NEW DETAILS: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland man shot by police has been charged with Felonious Assault.

A veteran police officer opened fire on domestic violence suspect Byron Carner Friday morning on Cleveland's Eastside.

It happened just after 9AM on Whitcomb between St. Clair and Kipling.

Police were called to the scene after the 43-year-old hit a family member in the head with a vase. Carner then fled armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they saw people chasing him, so they also gave chase.

Carner was cornered in a backyard and ordered by an officer to drop the knife. He refused to drop the knife, and lunged at the officer. That is when the officer opened fire, shooting him twice.

"There was a voice from the ground on the other side of the fence saying, you shot me, you shot me, and the cop had told the guy, well, you lunged at me," said neighbor Colin Gonzalez.

Carner is at Huron Hospital.

No word on his condition but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Cops say Carner has a record dating back to 1988 including numerous drug possession and trafficking convictions, theft, receiving stolen property and forgery.

The officer was not injured. He's been placed on leave.

