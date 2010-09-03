That Bites!: Boozed broad licking her wounds after teeth-bearing bar beatdown

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A 28-year-old woman is cooling her heels - and licking her wounds - after a drunken incident at a Lorain bar.

Cops responded to the Brickhouse Bar on East 28th Street a little after 1:30AM for reports of a fight.

Upon arrival, officers found Erika Pimentel pacing in front of the watering hole, bleeding from her right hand. According to the police report, Pimentel, whom officers noted to be highly intoxicated, said another woman bit her.

Another woman exited the establishment, and said she also sustained bites from the same person inside the bar while trying to break up a fight between Pimentel and the bitter. The victim was bleeding from wounds on two of her fingers.

The alleged biter walked out of the bar at this time, sporting fresh scratches on her face. The sight of this woman sent Pimentel into a rage, and she had to be restrained by officers.

The suspect told cops that she did bite the two women, but did so in self-defense.

All three women were ordered to leave, and did so without incident.

A short time later, cops were called to break up a large fight in the area of East 28th and Pearl. Police recognized an irate Pimentel standing in the middle of the intersection, screaming at a woman in a car. Pimentel refused to leave when ordered to do so by cops, and was promptly placed under arrest.

Pimentel is charged with disorderly conduct persisting, disorderly conduct by intoxication and disturbing the peace.

