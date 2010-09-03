Back Open: All lanes on I-271 re-opened after tanker truck overturns

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - After nearly 12 hours, all lanes on I-271 have been reopened.

A tanker truck overturned on I-271 North at Cedar-Brainard Road around 9:30AM Friday morning.

A car fire before the Chagrin Blvd exit also kept I-271N at a standstill.

The crash caused diesel fuel to spill on the highway, prompting crews to shut down the northbound interstate lanes for most of the day.

ODOT crews supervised while the diesel fuel was cleaned up by a HazMat crew.

