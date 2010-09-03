Booze Bandit: Akron man jailed after fighting with cops over stolen bottle of booze

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - An Akron man tossed in jail after fighting with cops over a stolen bottle of booze.

Shortly after 11PM Thursday, cops arrested Sergio J. Odonnell for breaking into Chasyanno's Lounge on South Arlington Street.

The 27-year-old was observed breaking the front door glass out of the business, entering the business and taking a bottle of liquor.

Cops found Odonnell in the area with minor cuts from the broken glass he received while entering the business. Odonnell fled from paramedics while being treated for his injuries.

He was apprehended by officers after a brief foot chase. He then fought with officers before being taken into custody.

Odonnell was treated at a local hospital and booked into the Summit County Jail. He was charged with breaking and entering, resisting arrest, escape and obstructing official business.

