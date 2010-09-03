Going Down: Hinckley man charged with bribery in ongoing Cuyahoga County corruption probe

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - New developments in the ongoing Cuyahoga County corruption probe.

The United States Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Ohio; C. Frank Figliuzzi, Special Agent in Charge of the Cleveland Division of the FBI; and Jose A. Gonzalez, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, announced that an Information was filed against David T. Terry in connection with the Cuyahoga County public corruption investigation.

The information charges the 69-year-old Hinckley man with one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and alleges that he bribed a member of the Strongsville City Council. [Read the information HERE]

That man, identified as Public Official 17, was also an employee of the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.