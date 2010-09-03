CHECKPOINT LOCATION: Cuyahoga County DUI Task Force out in full force this Labor Day weekend

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) -The long Labor Day weekend brings lots of end-of-summer entertainment options, like the Air Show, Taste of Cleveland, Labor Day Oktoberfest and family picnics.

Whatever's on tap for your long weekend, the 45 law enforcement member agencies of the Cuyahoga County DUI Task Force are warning everyone whose celebrations will involve alcohol to make sure a designated driver is part of the plan. During the first two weekends of the Over the Limit. Under Arrest. law enforcement crackdown, local police officers made 45 DUI arrests. The crackdown continues this weekend, with 20 agencies across the county planning 31 saturation patrols and 6 checkpoints to get impaired drivers off our roadways.

"We're not hiding out, waiting to pounce on unsuspecting motorists," explains Task Force member Captain Thomas Brickman of the Euclid Police Department. "We want everyone to know where we're going to be and when we're going to be there. We want the public to get the message that law enforcement agencies across the county are united in this mission and won't tolerate drunk driving."

To help drivers make smart choices, the Greater Cleveland Safe Communities Coalition has joined Ace Taxi and Anheuser-Busch to offer the Safe Rides program. Servers throughout the county have taxi vouchers available for bar and restaurant patrons who shouldn't be driving.

Friday, September 3 –: Primary focus will be on Western Cleveland and Northwest Suburbs (36 fatal crashes occurred in this targeted zone from 2007 – 2009).

DUI Checkpoints will be held by: Cleveland Police Department (West 117 th Street) North Royalton Police Department (SR 82 – TBC) Seven Hills Police Department (Rockside Road) Bratenahl Police Department (Lakeshore Blvd.



Saturation patrols in the targeted zone will be conducted by:

Cleveland PD

Ohio Highway Patrol

Lakewood PD

Brooklyn PD

Berea PD

Westlake PD

North Olmsted PD

Brook Park PD

Olmsted Falls PD

Olmsted Twp PD

Broadview Hts PD

N Royalton PD

Parma PD

Parma Heights PD

Seven Hills PD

Middleburg Heights PD

These agencies will provide additional enforcement:

Bedford Hts. PD

Euclid PD

Maple Hts. PD

Saturday, September 4 – Primary focus will be on Southwestern Cleveland and Southwest Suburbs (49 fatal crashes occurred in this targeted zone from 2007 – 2009).

DUI Checkpoints will be held by: Parma Police Department (Ridge Road ) Parma Heights Police Department (Pearl Road)



Saturation patrols in the targeted zone will be conducted by:

Berea PD

Cleveland PD

Parma PD

Parma Heights PD

Seven Hills PD

North Royalton PD

Broadview Heights PD

Brooklyn PD

Middleburg Heights PD

Ohio Highway Patrol

These agencies will provide additional enforcement:

Bedford Hts. PD

Cleveland Hts. PD

