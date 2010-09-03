CHECKPOINT LOCATION: Cuyahoga County DUI Task Force out - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

CHECKPOINT LOCATION: Cuyahoga County DUI Task Force out in full force this Labor Day weekend

 

 

(WOIO) -The long Labor Day weekend brings lots of end-of-summer entertainment options, like the Air Show, Taste of Cleveland, Labor Day Oktoberfest and family picnics. 

Whatever's on tap for your long weekend, the 45 law enforcement member agencies of the Cuyahoga County DUI Task Force are warning everyone whose celebrations will involve alcohol to make sure a designated driver is part of the plan.  During the first two weekends of the Over the Limit. Under Arrest. law enforcement crackdown, local police officers made 45 DUI arrests.  The crackdown continues this weekend, with 20 agencies across the county planning 31 saturation patrols and 6 checkpoints to get impaired drivers off our roadways.

"We're not hiding out, waiting to pounce on unsuspecting motorists," explains Task Force member Captain Thomas Brickman of the Euclid Police Department.  "We want everyone to know where we're going to be and when we're going to be there.  We want the public to get the message that law enforcement agencies across the county are united in this mission and won't tolerate drunk driving."

To help drivers make smart choices, the Greater Cleveland Safe Communities Coalition has joined Ace Taxi and Anheuser-Busch to offer the Safe Rides program.  Servers throughout the county have taxi vouchers available for bar and restaurant patrons who shouldn't be driving. 

Friday, September 3 –:  Primary focus will be on Western Cleveland and Northwest Suburbs (36 fatal crashes occurred in this targeted zone from 2007 – 2009).  

  • DUI Checkpoints will be held by:
    • Cleveland Police Department (West 117th Street)
    • North Royalton Police Department (SR 82 – TBC)
    • Seven Hills Police Department (Rockside Road)
    • Bratenahl Police Department (Lakeshore Blvd.

Saturation patrols in the targeted zone will be conducted by:

 

  • Cleveland PD
  • Ohio Highway Patrol
  • Lakewood PD
  • Brooklyn PD
  • Berea PD
  • Westlake PD
  • North Olmsted PD
  • Brook Park PD
  • Olmsted Falls PD
  • Olmsted Twp PD
  • Broadview Hts PD
  • N Royalton PD
  • Parma PD
  • Parma Heights PD
  • Seven Hills PD
  • Middleburg Heights PD

 

These agencies will provide additional enforcement:

 

  • Bedford Hts. PD
  • Euclid PD
  • Maple Hts. PD

 

Saturday, September 4Primary focus will be on Southwestern Cleveland and Southwest Suburbs (49 fatal crashes occurred in this targeted zone from 2007 – 2009). 

  • DUI Checkpoints will be held by:
    • Parma Police Department (Ridge Road)
    • Parma Heights Police Department (Pearl Road)

Saturation patrols in the targeted zone will be conducted by:

  • Berea PD
  • Cleveland PD
  • Parma PD
  • Parma Heights PD
  • Seven Hills PD
  • North Royalton PD
  • Broadview Heights PD
  • Brooklyn PD
  • Middleburg Heights PD
  • Ohio Highway Patrol

 

These agencies will provide additional enforcement:

 

  • Bedford Hts. PD
  • Cleveland Hts. PD

